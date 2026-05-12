Sen. Caleb Theodros on cannabis, mental health bills; regional school districts face mounting budget pressures

Mecklenburg Sen. Caleb Theodros became the youngest member serving in the North Carolina Senate when he was elected in 2024. Prior to representing District 41, which covers west Charlotte to Plaza Midwood, he was chair of the Black Political Caucus and a years-long community advocate.

Now, more than a year into his term, we sit to discuss his time in office so far and some bills he’s proposed, including Senate Bill 1072, which would give voters the chance to decide on decriminalizing marijuana , and Senate Bill 550, which aims to help school athletic coaches recognize and respond to student mental health needs. We’ll also hear his perspective on where his party stands after two Mecklenburg Democratic legislators left the party and the continuous challenges the minority party faces in the General Assembly.

Later in the show, we’ll discuss growing regional education budget issues, as Cabarrus, Gaston and Union County all have budget shortfalls and are facing cuts in the school system to make up for the shortfalls.

Union County Public Schools is grappling with a projected $10 million state funding shortfall and just announced eliminating 11 positions in their system.

Cabarrus County school leaders have asked for more money from their county commissioners. The commissioners have asked the district to operate within a projected 4.5% budget increase, but district leaders say an 8.43% increase would reflect their actual funding needs.

Gaston County Schools recently cut down their budget request by $10 million, drawing back on teacher salary supplement increases and money for special education and new technology, like Chromebooks.

County education budgets rely heavily on the state budget, which lawmakers have still not worked out a deal on, three weeks into the short session. We find out where those negotiations stand.

GUESTS

Part 1

Caleb Theodros, state senator representing district 41

Part 2

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Adam Wagner, reporter for NC Newsroom