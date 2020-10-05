-
South Carolina faith leaders voiced their support Wednesday for legalizing medical marijuana, saying it is a necessary step toward improving the quality of life for seriously ill people.
-
A state senator says legalizing marijuana for medicinal use in South Carolina would empower doctors to better serve their patients.
-
In an effort to keep the city's tourism economy competitive, Charlotte City Council is considering major upgrades to the Charlotte Convention Center that…
-
North Carolina is among about 17 states that have recently legalized a marijuana extract for the treatment of children with epilepsy. Amazing turnaround…
-
Charlotte TalksPART II: OpponentsHere in North Carolina, throughout the South and across the nation, the discussion about medical marijuana legislation has gained a lot…
-
Charlotte TalksPART I: ProponentsHere in North Carolina, the discussion about medical marijuana legalization has focused primarily on an oil high in the chemical CBD.…
-
Charlotte TalksPART II: OpponentsHere in North Carolina, throughout the South and across the nation, the discussion about medical marijuana legislation has gained a lot…
-
Charlotte TalksPART I: ProponentsHere in North Carolina, the discussion about medical marijuana legalization has focused primarily on an oil high in the chemical CBD.…