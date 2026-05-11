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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Conversations with NC Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Charlotte Optimist founder Michael Graff

By Sarah Delia,
Chris Jones
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
N.C. Attorney General-elect Jeff Jackson.
House.gov
N.C. Attorney General-elect Jeff Jackson.

On the next Charlotte Talks, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson joins us. Since taking office, he has worked on opioid crisis litigation, consumer scams and housing-cost reforms. He also recently won a case breaking up the Ticketmaster–Live Nation monopoly that could save ticket buyers money. Then we’ll talk with Michael Graff, founder of the Charlotte Optimist, which just celebrated its first anniversary.

Then a conversation with guest host Ely Portillo and Michael Graff, founder of the Charlotte Optimist. Over the last year, the Charlotte Optimist has explored the city and those who inhabit it. Graff notes on his website, “Other publications exist to tell you what you should know, and they do it very well. We exist to tell you what you should spend time thinking about.”

GUESTS:
Jeff Jackson, North Carolina attorney general
Michael Graff, founder of the Charlotte Optimist

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
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Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia
Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
See stories by Chris Jones