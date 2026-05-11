Conversations with NC Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Charlotte Optimist founder Michael Graff

On the next Charlotte Talks, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson joins us. Since taking office, he has worked on opioid crisis litigation, consumer scams and housing-cost reforms. He also recently won a case breaking up the Ticketmaster–Live Nation monopoly that could save ticket buyers money. Then we’ll talk with Michael Graff, founder of the Charlotte Optimist, which just celebrated its first anniversary.

Then a conversation with guest host Ely Portillo and Michael Graff, founder of the Charlotte Optimist. Over the last year, the Charlotte Optimist has explored the city and those who inhabit it. Graff notes on his website, “Other publications exist to tell you what you should know, and they do it very well. We exist to tell you what you should spend time thinking about.”

GUESTS:

Jeff Jackson, North Carolina attorney general

Michael Graff, founder of the Charlotte Optimist