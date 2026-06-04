Local News Roundup: Apply now to be mayor; lawmakers push back on local tourism tax use; Hurricanes battle in the Stanley Cup Final

The City of Charlotte is now accepting applications for the next mayor. The council will decide among a list of qualified candidates that have until June 9 to apply. Mayor Vi Lyles announced in May that she would not finish her fifth term and has since said she will remain in office until the council appoints her successor.

The city council is also expected to vote next week on a proposed 150-day moratorium that would stop new data center applications from being submitted, after receiving clarification this week that existing construction plans would be exempt.

Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County leaders testified before the House Oversight Committee in Raleigh on Thursday about the death of Dominique Moody. In a case where a child faced years of trauma, at least five reports for DSS were made with no action taken.

Also happening in Raleigh, legislators are looking at more ways to limit taxes localities can levy. Last month, the North Carolina Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Currituck County could use hotel and motel taxes for public safety. Some Charlotte City Council members recommended taking a look at the idea of using hospitality taxes to do the same. Now, Republican lawmakers are looking to stop the practice .

The Carolina Hurricanes are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in the running for the Stanley Cup Final. And the North Carolina High School Athletic Association ruled that the Mallard Creek High School boys' track team will be recognized as co-state champions after an overruled disqualification for an athlete’s celebration at the finish line.

We discuss it all on this week’s local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Ashley Fahey, managing editor at the Charlotte Ledger

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Steve Harrison, political reporter at WFAE News