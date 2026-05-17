No property tax increases, no reduction to services: County Manager Mike Bryant discusses his proposed budget

Mecklenburg County Manager Mike Bryant presented his recommended budget for fiscal year 2026-2027 on Thursday. Despite a rising demand for services, slower revenue growth and uncertainty in support from the state and federal government, the budget calls for no reduction to services, no property tax increases and strategic new investments.

The $2.6 billion budget includes a 1.8%, or $46.4 million, increase over the current fiscal year operating budget. The county property tax rate would not change, remaining at its current level of 49.27 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The budget includes a total of $64.9 million in new funding for the Board of Commissioners’ priorities, including $33.8 million for education and $13.9 million for health equity and wellness. It fully funds the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education’s requested 3.8% increase in funds, while also providing a 3% across-the-board pay increase for employees, even increasing the hourly minimum wage from $20 to $25.53. According to a press release, the wage increase would provide the lowest-paid, full-time employees with a living wage .

On the heels of the budget announcement, a constitutional property tax amendment advances in the background through the committee process in the North Carolina House. The proposal calls for a constitutional amendment to limit the amount by which local governments can increase property taxes. Mecklenburg County budget director, Adrian Cox, said the proposal puts Mecklenburg at a greater risk for impact because it ignores the fact that the cost of living differs between counties.

On this episode, we sit down with the county manager and county budget director to discuss the ins and outs of the proposed budget. A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 21.

GUESTS:

Mike Bryant, Mecklenburg County manager

Adrian Cox, Mecklenburg County budget director