Mecklenburg County budget

Mecklenburg Commissioners Tuesday discussed a proposal to increase the sales tax by a quarter-cent to primarily fund the arts.The Arts and Science Council…
Mecklenburg Commissioners on Tuesday approved their budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes a property tax increase.The owner of a house…
Last week, Mecklenburg Commissioner George Dunlap sent his colleagues an email about Tuesday's budget straw vote meeting.He said he had spoken to each…
Mecklenburg County's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year would make significant increases in spending in most areas of the county budget:…
Updated Friday, July 6, 2018Charlotte Family Housing is closing two of its three homeless shelters for the summer as it copes with a loss of funding from…
Teachers and parents urged Mecklenburg County Commissioners Monday night to increase the county’s local teacher pay supplement during a public hearing on…
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio will present her budget recommendations for the coming year to county commissioners Tuesday. This year’s county…
Paul Megget will become Charlotte School of Law's third dean in as many months. Meanwhile, the Mecklenburg County Commission has approved two budget…
More than 30 people have been arrested in Raleigh during a protest staged inside the state legislative building. Meanwhile, the North Carolina…
Mecklenburg County commissioners adopted a $1.6 billion budget Tuesday in a 6-2 vote. The budget won't increase property taxes, but it does include an…