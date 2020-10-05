-
The South Carolina Senate is getting ready to have its say on how the state should spend its nearly $9 billion budget for the upcoming year.
-
CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox is calling for a nearly 8 percent increase in next fiscal year’s school budget. The $1.6 billion proposed budget that…
-
President Trump's 2020 budget proposal, released on Monday, calls for $8.6 billion in new border wall funding, along with increased military spending and deep cuts to domestic programs.
-
Mecklenburg County has a new budget that includes a tax increase and a slight boost in pay for teachers. Commissioners approved the spending plan last…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Superintendent Clayton Wilcox presented an ambitious budget to school board members last night that will require an increase of $40…
-
North Carolina Republicans have taken the first step to cancel Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the state budget.The state Senate voted 34-14 Tuesday to override…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers.Cooper made the announcement Monday, four days after the…
-
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio has proposed a budget for 2018 that includes no property tax increases. It recommends a $15 million increase for…
-
Mecklenburg County commissioners have made it clear they don't want to put school bonds before voters this fall. Still, CMS Superintendent Ann Clark is…
-
Some county commissioners are floating an idea of giving CMS a specific percentage of the county’s budget each year.Republican County Commissioner Jim…