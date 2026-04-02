Local News Roundup: Leandro overturned, I-77 update, Artemis launches with an NC feel, USC women's basketball back in Final Four

The North Carolina Supreme Court overturned its own decision from 2022 in the decades-long Leandro case. The case dealt with a multi-billion-dollar plan to address school funding after court rulings said the state had failed to meet a constitutional obligation to give all students a sound, basic education. In a 4-3 decision, the majority wrote in part, "The people did not vest the judicial branch with the power to resolve policy disputes between the other branches of government or to set education policy. We would be especially ill-equipped to resolve such questions in any event."

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has opened an information center in the face of public opposition to the Interstate 77 toll lane project. NCDOT says the project is necessary to improve safety and travel time on I-77. Opponents worry about the project’s environmental damage and impact on historically Black neighborhoods. The state has delayed the request for proposals on the project until June.

We have liftoff! The Artemis II astronauts are heading to the moon. That includes North Carolina native Christina Koch. After initial delays, the rocket took off on Wednesday. What comes next and how else is North Carolina playing a role?

And for the sixth year in a row, South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball has reached the final four. The team will play undefeated Connecticut on Friday night for a chance to go to the national championship.

That and more next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

David Hodges, WBTV Investigative Reporter