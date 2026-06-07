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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

History and Legacy of Black Family Reunions

By Chris Jones
Published June 7, 2026 at 3:06 PM EDT
A family plays cards in a park during their family reunion.
Chris Jones
/
WFAE
A family plays cards in a park during their family reunion.

Black family reunions are often remembered for cookouts, family photos and matching shirts, but the centuries-long tradition runs much deeper. We explore how Black family reunions came to be, why they endured and what they continue to preserve.

Historians trace their origins to the years following emancipation, when formerly enslaved people attempted to reconnect families separated by slavery and rebuild kinship networks. Later, the Great Migration would reinforce the tradition, as Black families that moved across the country used reunions to maintain ties with family, their community and Southern roots.

Today, these gatherings continue to serve as a living record of Black history. They preserve oral traditions, recipes, family stories and much more, while also remaining a major cultural tradition.

On this episode, we explore how Black family reunions came to be, why they have endured and what they continue to preserve. We also look at why documenting family history matters now more than ever, and the lessons, stories and wisdom families hope to pass on before it is too late.

GUESTS:
Jasmine Ballard, founder and executive creative director at Melanotion
Denise Spruill, Ph.D., adjunct professor and director of the Ronald McNair Scholars Program at Johnson C. Smith University
Ernie Suggs, journalist with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution who writes about race and culture

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins FamilyBlack HistoryAfrican-American historyCulture
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Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
See stories by Chris Jones