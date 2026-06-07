History and Legacy of Black Family Reunions

Black family reunions are often remembered for cookouts, family photos and matching shirts, but the centuries-long tradition runs much deeper. We explore how Black family reunions came to be, why they endured and what they continue to preserve.

Historians trace their origins to the years following emancipation, when formerly enslaved people attempted to reconnect families separated by slavery and rebuild kinship networks. Later, the Great Migration would reinforce the tradition, as Black families that moved across the country used reunions to maintain ties with family, their community and Southern roots.

Today, these gatherings continue to serve as a living record of Black history. They preserve oral traditions, recipes, family stories and much more, while also remaining a major cultural tradition.

On this episode, we explore how Black family reunions came to be, why they have endured and what they continue to preserve. We also look at why documenting family history matters now more than ever, and the lessons, stories and wisdom families hope to pass on before it is too late.

GUESTS:

Jasmine Ballard, founder and executive creative director at Melanotion

Denise Spruill, Ph.D., adjunct professor and director of the Ronald McNair Scholars Program at Johnson C. Smith University

Ernie Suggs, journalist with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution who writes about race and culture