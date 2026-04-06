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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A closer look at a newly released report on infant mortality in Mecklenburg County

By Sarah Delia
Published April 6, 2026 at 1:25 PM EDT
Black doula comforting a pregnant woman.
Canva
Black doula comforting a pregnant woman.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department recently released a new report on infant mortality. Infant mortality refers to the death of a live-born baby from birth to their first birthday.

This report shows that overall birth outcomes have improved in Mecklenburg County, with declining rates of prematurity, low birth weight and infant mortality. However, health disparities remain, especially for non-Hispanic Black infants, who are at an increased risk of birth complications and death compared to non-Hispanic white infants.

From 2014 to 2023, the overall infant mortality rate in Mecklenburg County decreased to 5 deaths per 1,000 births, placing the county below the U.S. rate of 5.6 and North Carolina’s rate of 6.8. From 2021 to 2023, the infant mortality rate in Mecklenburg County was 8.8 deaths per 1,000 births for non-Hispanic Black infants, 4.8 for Hispanic infants and 2.4 for non-Hispanic white infants.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the positives, areas for improvement and key findings of the report. We also talk to experts on what is being done on the local level to combat racial disparities.

GUESTS:
Tchernavia Montgomery, Care Ring’s chief executive officer
Dr. Amelia Sutton, Charlotte area maternal-fetal medicine physician
Dr. Kimberly Scott, interim Mecklenburg County public health director

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Mecklenburg County public health
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Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia