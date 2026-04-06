A closer look at a newly released report on infant mortality in Mecklenburg County

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department recently released a new report on infant mortality . Infant mortality refers to the death of a live-born baby from birth to their first birthday.

This report shows that overall birth outcomes have improved in Mecklenburg County, with declining rates of prematurity, low birth weight and infant mortality. However, health disparities remain, especially for non-Hispanic Black infants, who are at an increased risk of birth complications and death compared to non-Hispanic white infants.

From 2014 to 2023, the overall infant mortality rate in Mecklenburg County decreased to 5 deaths per 1,000 births, placing the county below the U.S. rate of 5.6 and North Carolina’s rate of 6.8. From 2021 to 2023, the infant mortality rate in Mecklenburg County was 8.8 deaths per 1,000 births for non-Hispanic Black infants, 4.8 for Hispanic infants and 2.4 for non-Hispanic white infants.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the positives, areas for improvement and key findings of the report. We also talk to experts on what is being done on the local level to combat racial disparities.