North Carolina grapples with drought. For the farming industry, it’s just one more added threat

Drought is worsening in North Carolina, with almost the entire western third of the state declared to be in extreme drought. In Mecklenburg County, nearly 60% of the county is in extreme drought , while the rest remains in severe drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Extreme drought is the second-worst drought category before “exceptional” drought.

Municipalities across the Charlotte region are asking residents to voluntarily conserve water. If the drought does not improve, mandatory limits could be implemented.

A statewide burn ban is also in effect, prohibiting any open burning due to the elevated wildfire risk.

As the region grapples with the worst drought since 2008, the state’s agricultural economy is under stress, too. For farmers, the drought isn’t an isolated incident — it’s the latest blow to already stacking challenges . From fluctuating tariffs and high costs to the ripple effect of global conflict on fuel and fertilizer, the industry was already on edge. Now the lack of rainfall is threatening crops like wheat and long-term stability.

Assistant State Climatologist Corey Davis recently said that Charlotte is up to 17 inches below normal rainfall since August. Even if rain started soon, it could take months to reverse the drought.

On this episode, we look at a region and state facing a tough road ahead if conditions do not turn. We’ll discuss why this drought has progressed the way it has, how it's affecting the region and we look at an industry already fractured.

GUESTS:

Michelle Alfini, climate reporter at WSOC-TV

Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at North Carolina State Climate Office

Jeffrey Dorfman, Ph.D., Hugh C. Kiger Distinguished Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University.