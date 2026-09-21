No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate seat in S.C. since 1998, Dr. Annie Andrews hopes to change that

South Carolina voters have had quite the summer of elections to finally narrow their choice for their next U.S. Senator — a seat that will be held by a new face.

In June, two candidates prevailed in primary races - Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician and mother from Charleston winning the Democratic ticket and longtime, incumbent U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham winning the Republican ticket.

Andrews was running against Graham until his death on July 11. Governor Henry McMaster then appointed Graham’s sister Darline Graham to fill the seat in the interim. Not long after, Darline Graham announced she would stick around and run for her brother’s seat.

Since then, Republican voters went to the polls twice more in a second primary and eventual runoff , solidifying now-U.S. Senator Darline Graham’s slot on the November ballot.

Now that the table is set, both candidates have been making their way around the state campaigning on the issues they believe matter to voters. Voters will also get a chance to watch both candidates in an October 11 debate .

On this episode, we spend time with Dr. Annie Andrews. This is Andrews second time running for Congress. Her platform includes treating healthcare as a right rather than a privilege, reproductive freedom that trusts women, an economy that works for working people and more. She has an uphill battle though, as the last time a Democrat won the U.S. Senate seat for South Carolina was in 1998.

GUEST:

Annie Andrews, South Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate

NOTE: Republican nominee and U.S. Senator Darline Graham has also been invited to join the program. We have not received a reply. That invitation remains open.