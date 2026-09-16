Testosterone: How TRT is influencing our military and culture

Testosterone is getting a lot of attention these days. The sex hormone is naturally produced in both males and females, although levels are much higher in males.

Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone. During puberty, it contributes to many of the changes boys experience, including increased height and muscle mass, body and pubic hair growth, and voice deepening. It is also essential for sperm production.

If testosterone levels are too low or too high, it can cause certain symptoms.

Recently, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth pushed for new guidelines requiring annual testosterone deficiency testing for male military service members aged 30 plus.

At the same time, the transgender community, who have long been in the conversation regarding hormone replacement therapy, have been restricted from joining the military since 2025.

Young boys and men are increasingly viewing social media content promoting testosterone replacement therapy, despite most having typical levels. Clavicular, a social media influencer who gained a following promoting male attractiveness, says he began buying testosterone illegally at the age of 14.

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we trace the rise of testosterone, safe healthcare practices with TRT, and the role the manosphere plays in shaping the conversation.

GUESTS:

Dr. Tamar Reisman, general endocrinologist with Weill Cornell Medicine

Adam Stanaland, Ph.D., assistant professor of social and developmental psychology at the University of Richmond