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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at how Ballantyne and southeast Charlotte continues to evolve

By Chris Jones
Published September 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Only 77 more days until Charlotte’s first Wegmans opens. Some fans are already thinking about how to be among the first in line.
Tony Mecia
/
The Charlotte Ledger
Charlotte’s first Wegmans opens soon. Some fans are already thinking about how to be among the first in line.

Southeast Charlotte has transformed into one of the region's bustling centers for business, housing and development. What was once mostly rural land now appears as its own urban center within the larger city of Charlotte.

As places like Ballantyne, Waverly, Blakeney and Rea Farms continue to grow, the area is becoming more walkable and mixed-use — but that growth is also raising questions about traffic, transit, infrastructure, housing affordability and the character of the community.

That growth doesn't stop at the city limits, either.

Along the U.S. 521 corridor, development has pushed south into Indian Land and Lancaster County, where the population of the county's panhandle grew nearly six times between 2000 and 2020.

The region continues to attract new homes, businesses and residents, putting even more pressure on roads and other infrastructure.

On this episode, we explore how Southeast Charlotte got here, how the area is changing and what comes next. We’ll look at the push to create communities where people can live, work, shop and spend time without getting in a car. We’ll also discuss the future of transportation and transit, growth along the U.S. 521 corridor into South Carolina, and whether infrastructure is keeping pace with development.

GUESTS:
Ed Driggs, Charlotte City Council member representing District 7
Tony Mecia, founder and executive editor of The Charlotte Ledger
Christina Thigpen, chair of South Charlotte Partners

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins BallantynedevelopmentGrowthquality of lifetransit
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Chris Jones
Chris is a producer on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to that, you may have heard him as the voice of Weekend Edition on WFAE. Chris has a love for all things public radio and has been with WFAE since 2021. Have an idea for the show? Email him at <a href="mailto:cjones@wfae.org">cjones@wfae.org</a>.
See stories by Chris Jones