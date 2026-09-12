A look at how Ballantyne and southeast Charlotte continues to evolve

Southeast Charlotte has transformed into one of the region's bustling centers for business, housing and development. What was once mostly rural land now appears as its own urban center within the larger city of Charlotte.

As places like Ballantyne, Waverly, Blakeney and Rea Farms continue to grow, the area is becoming more walkable and mixed-use — but that growth is also raising questions about traffic, transit, infrastructure, housing affordability and the character of the community.

That growth doesn't stop at the city limits, either.

Along the U.S. 521 corridor, development has pushed south into Indian Land and Lancaster County, where the population of the county's panhandle grew nearly six times between 2000 and 2020.

The region continues to attract new homes, businesses and residents, putting even more pressure on roads and other infrastructure.

On this episode, we explore how Southeast Charlotte got here, how the area is changing and what comes next. We’ll look at the push to create communities where people can live, work, shop and spend time without getting in a car. We’ll also discuss the future of transportation and transit, growth along the U.S. 521 corridor into South Carolina, and whether infrastructure is keeping pace with development.

GUESTS:

Ed Driggs, Charlotte City Council member representing District 7

Tony Mecia, founder and executive editor of The Charlotte Ledger

Christina Thigpen, chair of South Charlotte Partners