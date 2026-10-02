A conversation with Tiny Chef Susanne Dillingham about her new book 'Secret Ingredients of Life'

Food has opened a world of opportunities for Susanne Dillingham. She has created a life as a personal chef, sommelier and business owner.

Adopted at 3 days old, Dillingham has spent much of her life thinking about identity. She learned more about it while working in a kitchen in Florence, where she discovered how food can connect to memories and the true importance of hospitality. Her travels across Europe have also led her to learn to milk goats, press olive oil and harvest grapes.

Dillingham later spent a decade as a personal chef for NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon and his family, where she focused on discretion and the importance of consistency.

Now she runs "The Tiny Chef" out of her small farm in Gold Hill, North Carolina. The goal is a story-driven culinary experience. Dillingham joins us to discuss that, the state of the culinary industry, and her new book “Secret Ingredients of Life.”

GUESTS:

Susanne Dillingham, author of "Secret Ingredients of Life"