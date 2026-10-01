Local news roundup: CMS turmoil continues; Charlotte passes teen curfew; Mooresville's mayor leaves office; Carolinas Senate races hit final stretch

CMS continues to deal with the fallout after the school board fired Superintendent Crystal Hill last week. The board took the first step this week in searching for a new superintendent by approving a charter to create a search committee for Hill's replacement. Some members voted against the motion, arguing the board should deal with internal issues first. This all comes as hundreds of parents have signed a petition calling for the resignations of the board members who voted to fire Hill.

Charlotte City Council passed a curfew program that requires anyone under the age of 18 to be home by 10 p.m. The curfew applies to every day, including weekends. Exceptions include those with a parent and those traveling to and from jobs. The changes come after police looked for a solution to so-called "teen takeovers" in parts of the city. The changes take effect in November, and the pilot program runs through next August.

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney officially stepped down from his position this week. This comes after a push from town commissioners to get him to resign. Controversy surrounded Carney after surveillance video caught him pantless in town hall after midnight in the fall of 2024. A woman who was being paid with taxpayer dollars was also there. WBTV pushed to have the video released and Mooresville spent more than $70,000 to prevent the release of the footage.

And, with just weeks until election day, polls show U.S. Senate races in both North and South Carolina are close. We break down what we can glean from these polls and what to expect from the rest of the campaigns.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Mary Ramsey, Charlotte Observer local government accountability reporter