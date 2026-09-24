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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Crystal Hill out; I-77 tolls in; Tiawana Brown sentenced; another Wegmans on the horizon?

By Gabe Altieri
Published September 24, 2026 at 5:44 PM EDT
Superintendent Crystal Hill
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Superintendent Crystal Hill

Superintendent Crystal Hill is out at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Tuesday, the school board voted to fire Hill. Meanwhile, Board of Education Chair Stephanie Sneed steps down from her position, but remains on the board; some of her colleagues say the body is dysfunctional. We break down the latest chapter in this drama and where the district goes from here.

Elsewhere, the Interstate 77 project is back on. There was little anticipation after Charlotte, whose vote carries the most weight, flipped their opposition to support the toll lane project on Monday. That was due to a stipulation in the state budget that would require communities to pay NCDOT for work already done by the organization and promised community benefits for those impacted. After the vote, two members of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization stepped down.

Former Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown was sentenced to 10 months in prison for fraud. Brown pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors say she fraudulently obtained more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Browns two daughters were also sentenced to two years' probation.

And move over Ballantyne, another area community could be getting a Wegmans. WSOC-TV first reported the grocer has entered into an agreement with Atrium Health to purchase property in Cornelius, but no decision has been made. The Ballantyne location is set to open in October.

GUESTS:
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Ashley Fahey, Charlotte Ledger managing editor

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri