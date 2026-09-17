Local News Roundup: More CMS leadership issues; Trump stumps for Whatley; Charlotte may flip on I-77; WTA comes to the Queen City

We’ll have the latest from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools this week as some school board members push to remove Chair Stephanie Sneed. The item is on the board’s Sept. 22 agenda.

Board members Cynthia Stone, Monty Witherspoon, and Lenora Shipp brought the motion forward. This comes the same week as The Charlotte Ledger writes, Superintendent Crystal Hill sent a memo to the board regarding her suspension; more members of CMS leadership announced they were leaving; and the board of education announced they would examine their relationship with a subcontractor. More on all of this and how it might tie together.

President Donald Trump stopped in Gastonia to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley. Trump’s remarks at Gastonia Municipal Airport came a week after Whatley spoke at the Republican midterm convention in Charlotte.

According to RealClearPolitics, Democratic nominee Roy Cooper leads Whatley by an average of about 8 percentage points in public opinion polling.

The Charlotte City Council may be set to flip a vote where it rescinded support for the I-77 south toll lane project. That would come on Monday, ahead of a vote by the regional board, CRTPO, to do the same thing on Sep. 23.

Charlotte doesn't have total control, but they have the most weighted votes. Many community leaders have said they remain against the project, but feel handcuffed by a stipulation in the state budget that would require them to pay part of what NCDOT has spent on the project thus far.

And the Women's Tennis Association is moving its corporate headquarters to Charlotte. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein came to the Queen City to make the announcement this week. The WTA's headquarters are currently in St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition to the headquarters, the WTA Finals will be played in Charlotte for three years beginning in 2027.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte