Local News Roundup: Crystal Hill speaks, towns mull I-77 vote, Mooresville mayor resigns, mail-in ballots delivered

CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill tells Charlotte Talks that the investigation into her involved a misuse of federal funds, allegations of a hostile work environment and conflicts of interest, but no violations of board policy or law were found. This was the most we've learned about Hill's side of the investigation since coming back from a two-month paid suspension. We dive into the comments and what it means for the district.

As a deadline looms, communities surrounding Charlotte like Matthews and Davidson are deciding how to vote on the future of the I-77 toll lane project.

Municipalities have until the Sept. 23 Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization meeting to decide whether or not to block the toll lanes. They voted once to block the project, but that was before a state budget provision required opponents to repay at least some of the money the N.C. Department of Transportation has spent on the project so far.

Mooresville mayor Chris Carney says he will retire at the end of the month. He made the announcement on Tuesday night. It comes nearly two years after Carney was caught on camera without pants on after midnight in town hall with a woman who was being paid with taxpayer dollars, according to WBTV. Carney claimed he got sick after mixing alcohol and medication.

And North Carolina mail-in ballots are out this week. Late last week, the state became the first to begin mail-in voting in the nation. This comes as President Trump and some Republicans seek to limit access to mail-in ballots. We discuss how that might impact voting.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter