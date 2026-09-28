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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Can courage bridge America’s political divide? A Marine veteran shares his take from his new book, “Courage Can Save Us”

By Chris Jones
Published September 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
"With Honor"
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Courtesy

Polarization and a culture of contempt have plagued Congress as approval ratings have seen historic lows recently.

While Washington may seem like an unreliable place to find examples of selflessness, civility and humility, one author argues courage does exist — if you know where to find it.

Rye Barcott is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served three tours in Iraq. He is co-founder and CEO of With Honor, a cross-partisan organization that helps get military veterans elected across the country. In his new book “Courage Can Save Us,” he profiles 10 military veterans, five Republicans and five Democrats, who’ve been courageous in their public service.

Barcott argues these ten profiles reflect the values needed to meet this moment in our politics through their willingness to seek commonalities and push past outrage-driven politics.

On this episode, we sit down with Barcott to examine what political courage looks like in an era of deep division, what we can learn from those willing to reach across the aisle, and whether their examples can shine light on a path forward for a country struggling to find common ground.

GUEST:
Rye Barcott, author of “Courage Can Save US”

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins VeteransMilitaryPoliticspolarization
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Chris Jones
Chris is a producer on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to that, you may have heard him as the voice of Weekend Edition on WFAE. Chris has a love for all things public radio and has been with WFAE since 2021. Have an idea for the show? Email him at <a href="mailto:cjones@wfae.org">cjones@wfae.org</a>.
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