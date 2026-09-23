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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The friendship and collaboration of Nina Simone and Langston Hughes

By Emmy Berger
Published September 23, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
Marc Hall
Jason Miller

Tryon, North Carolina native Nina Simone, often called the High Priestess of Soul, made her mark on the music industry and the civil rights movement. Poet and playwright Langston Hughes visited Simone’s Asheville, N.C., high school to perform his poetry and made his first encounter with the then-sixteen-year-old talent. This began a decades-long friendship and creative partnership.

The relationship led to the famed song "Backlash Blues," written by Hughes and performed by Simone, which shed light on systemic racism and white resistance to the civil rights movement. The two later influenced Stokely Carmichael’s popularization of the phrase “Black Power” in 1966, and inspired work by James Baldwin and Lorraine Hansberry, further cementing their collaboration’s effect on the political and cultural landscape.

Jason Miller, an author and English professor at North Carolina State University, details their friendship and more in his book “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.” He joins us for the hour to discuss the legacy of the two artistic icons.

GUEST:
Jason Miller, author of "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" and English professor at North Carolina State University

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Nina SimoneCivil RightsLangston Hughes
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Emmy Berger
Emmy Berger is an intern for WFAE's Charlotte Talks.
See stories by Emmy Berger