-
This week, the childhood home of legendary singer and North Carolina native Nina Simone was granted a preservation easement. The house sits about 90 miles…
-
The childhood home of legendary singer-songwriter and civil activist Nina Simone will be protected forever. The home in Tryon, North Carolina is now...
-
The U.S. National Whitewater Center will not reopen its river rapids Saturday as was scheduled. Mecklenburg County officials say the delay is of the…
-
Two of North Carolina's Democratic representatives in Congress are joining more than 40 House Democrats who plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's…
-
Sometimes you can judge the legend of someone by how much they are discussed after they die. It’s been 13 years since the death of Nina Simone, who grew…