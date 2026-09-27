NC has three constitutional amendments on the ballot this fall. What you need to know

This November there are more than candidates on the ballot in North Carolina.

Three constitutional amendments are facing voters. They include decisions on expanding voter ID to absentee-by-mail ballots and putting limits on income and property taxes.

These may not be the sexiest topics, but they could set the tone for life in North Carolina for years to come.

In collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Charlotte Mecklenburg, Charlotte Talks held a forum at Central Piedmont Community College's Central Campus about the ballot questions, what you need to know as a voter, and how decisions could impact you.

GUESTS:

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics & history and director of the Center for North Carolina Politics & Public Service at Catawba College

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College