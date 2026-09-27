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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

NC has three constitutional amendments on the ballot this fall. What you need to know

By Gabe Altieri
Published September 27, 2026 at 9:03 AM EDT
Ely Portillo, Susan Roberts, Michael Bitzer and Steve Harrison (L-R).
Demetrius Suggs Jr.
/
WFAE
Ely Portillo, Susan Roberts, Michael Bitzer and Steve Harrison (L-R).

This November there are more than candidates on the ballot in North Carolina.

Three constitutional amendments are facing voters. They include decisions on expanding voter ID to absentee-by-mail ballots and putting limits on income and property taxes.

These may not be the sexiest topics, but they could set the tone for life in North Carolina for years to come.

In collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Charlotte Mecklenburg, Charlotte Talks held a forum at Central Piedmont Community College's Central Campus about the ballot questions, what you need to know as a voter, and how decisions could impact you.

GUESTS:

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics & history and director of the Center for North Carolina Politics & Public Service at Catawba College
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins ElectionmidtermsConstitutional Amendment
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri