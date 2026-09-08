A back-to-school conversation with CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is back in session after a bumpy summer revealing tension between Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill and the school board, even as the district celebrates significant post-pandemic academic gains.

Back in the hallways to start the school year, Hill has embarked once again on a 30-in-30 school initiative, visiting 30 schools in the first 30 days.

Hill returns after being placed on paid administrative leave this summer while the school board investigated allegations involving her leadership. That investigation cost taxpayers at least $379,000. Recently, the board voted to release a summary of the investigation as Hill promised “more information” as well.

With the new school year underway, Hill faces a list of challenges including improving student achievement, addressing staff and teacher vacancies, navigating new technologies, managing a nearly $2 billion operating budget and working to restore trust as parents question school leadership.

Meanwhile, there is reason for optimism. CMS students improved their performance on state tests for the second straight year , with the district reaching post-pandemic highs in several measures. The district has also received national recognition for its academic recovery and student growth.

As the district begins another school year, where does CMS stand? Where does Hill’s leadership go from here?

On this episode, we’ll talk to CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill about her return, the investigation’s aftermath, recent district academic gains, the challenges facing students and teachers, and what she believes the district needs to accomplish this year.

GUESTS:

Dr. Crystal Hill, Ed.D., Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools superintendent