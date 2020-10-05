-
A new survey ranks Raleigh-Durham No. 1 and Charlotte No. 11 for expected growth in housing construction next year among the nation's 80 largest markets. Experts say it's being driven by a continued migration to the state.
The 1,400-acre River District has been a partnership between two massive developers: Crescent Communities and commercial developer Lincoln Harris. But…
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Developers are planning a big new subdivision and a mixed-use project that would add more than 2,000 homes in Lancaster County.The…
The City of Charlotte has a new permanent planning director, after three years without one. Taiwo Jaiyeoba starts on Jan. 16. The city says Jaiyeoba has…
Development is booming again in the Lake Norman area. The recession that began in 2008 killed or delayed many projects. But now, new projects are going up…
Actor's Theatre of Charlotte is once again a theater without a stage. The group thought they were close to securing a new location…but as WFAE’s Sarah…
Two Charlotte development companies unveiled a plan Tuesday to transform a large swath of mostly wooded land between the city’s airport and the Catawba…
Charlotte’s city council approved the zoning for a mixed-use development in the historically African-American Cherry community Monday night after voting…
Monday night was an open mic night of sorts at the Charlotte City Council. It was the public’s chance to have their say on the city manager’s proposed…
The Pepsi bottling complex on South Boulevard is being marketed as a potential major mixed-use site for redevelopment, adding to the building boom in…