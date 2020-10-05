-
A new survey ranks Raleigh-Durham No. 1 and Charlotte No. 11 for expected growth in housing construction next year among the nation's 80 largest markets. Experts say it's being driven by a continued migration to the state.
Population has boomed in the Lake Norman area towns of Davidson, Huntersville and Cornelius. In 1990, the three towns had a total population of about…
Growth is a key issue in this fall's election in the small town of Davidson, in north Mecklenburg County. The mayor faces two challengers in a race that…
Development is booming again in the Lake Norman area. The recession that began in 2008 killed or delayed many projects. But now, new projects are going up…
Charlotte TalksTuesday, May 30, 2017Charlotte has the worst traffic congestion in the state and with 44 people per day moving to town - traffic just keeps getting worse.…
Union County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. It added 21,000 residents between 2010 and 2015. To keep growing, it needs more water. A…
Charlotte TalksThe City of Charlotte was awarded a grant from Smart Growth America to host a community dialogue regarding Smart Growth concepts and challenges. Through…
Charlotte TalksThe City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are working together with more than 100 governments and organizations in the 14-county region in North and…
President George Washington called Charlotte a "trifling place." That's how our founding father described the city during a visit in 1791. But it's…
The General Fund is the state’s piggy bank, where revenue goes in and payments come out. Today, the State Controller’s office released a report showing…