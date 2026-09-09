A look back at 9/11, 25 years later.

25 years ago, the world changed. On Sept.11, 2001, four planes were hijacked over U.S. soil. Two hit the towers of the World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon, and a fourth was overtaken by those on the plane before crashing into a field in Pennsylvania.

While those who were alive for those events will never forget where they were, a growing proportion of the population was born after the events and knows it only as an historical event.

Given that, we thought we would take time to look back on the events of 9/11 from three points of view. First, from how it sounded on Sept. 12 on "Charlotte Talks" as our program went on the air to figure out what had happened. Then, to examine how Islamophobia was changed in this country over the decades since the terrorist attacks, and finally we look at the unique impact the events had on children who grew up watching the scenes of 9/11 repeated on television and the influence that has had on our culture.

That’s next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Part 1 - Guest Host: Gabe Altieri

Mike Collins, Charlotte Talks host

Wendy Herkey, former Charlotte Talks executive producer

Part 2

Hadia Mubarak, associate professor of Religion at Queens University of Charlotte

Part 3

Dana Garfin, associate professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences at the Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA