© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Carolina News
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

UK-Based Coronavirus Variant Detected In South Carolina

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published January 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST
coronavirus-cells.jpg
CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first known case of the U.K.-based variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in South Carolina, state health officials said Saturday.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the agency was notified Friday that a sample from an adult in the Lowcountry “with an international travel history” had tested positive for the variant, which has been identified in many countries.

A total of 434 cases of the variant had been reported in the U.S. as of Friday evening, officials said.

Earlier this week, health officials announced that the first two U.S. cases of a South African coronavirus variant had been reported in South Carolina. According to experts, both variants spread more easily and quickly than other coronavirus variants.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

South Carolina News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content