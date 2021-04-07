Robert Kerr Tapped To SC Medicaid Agency

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated Robert Kerr to lead the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, which manages Medicaid. Kerr previously served as Health and Human Services director from 2003 to 2007.

“We’re gonna look as services and make sure there are no gaps in services for individuals," Kerr said Wednesday. "We’re finally going to look at our administrative resources and make sure that they are aligned and that the energy we spend gives us the best bang for their buck for the goals that we’ve set for the agency."

Kerr still needs to be confirmed by the state Senate.

He will have to shut down his consulting firm, which he’d been running since his first tenure as director of Health and Human Services. Kerr will replace Joshua Baker as director, who resigned in January.

“There is not a more important time for the Department of Health and Human Services to be led by an expert on Medicaid,” McMaster said.