South Carolina

Columbia cancels its massive New Year's Eve street party

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published May 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
columbia famously hot new year facebok-min.jpg
Famously Hot New Year
/
Facebook
Columbia, South Carolina, is seen during a New Year's Eve celebration celebration past.

A New Year's Eve street party in South Carolina's capital city won't be held again, organizers said.

Columbia's Famously Hot New Year started ambitiously in 2011 to give the city a way to party and celebrate.

The party took place virtually in 2020 and was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers recently decided it was time to end the event, with the festival's board saying in a statement that they encourage people to “create new traditions around the holiday that include enjoying all that our vibrant region has to offer."

Music groups that played at the festival included George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Kool & the Gang, Sister Hazel, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Arrested Development.

The party often included a massive fireworks display over the Statehouse at midnight.

South Carolina
