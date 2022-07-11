© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte FC trounced Nashville, Carolina Panthers' new QB Baker Mayfield, and summer league for the Charlotte Hornets

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published July 11, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT
Charlotte FC Striker Karol Świderski
Charlotte FC
/
Striker Karol Świderski speaks with the media after Charlotte FC’s 4 – 1 defeat of Nashville on July 10, 2022.

Charlotte FC trounced Nashville 4-1 at home. The Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Baker Mayfield. And a look at how the Charlotte Hornets are performing in the summer league. Joining Gwendolyn Glenn for this week's "Time Out for Sports" is Langston Wertz Jr., Charlotte Observer sportswriter.

After a big win against Nashville, Wertz says Charlotte FC's playoff chances look good.

Since they fired Coach Ramirez back in late May, they played six MLS matches and they've gone 3-2-1, and the offense has been marginally better," Wertz said. "Saturday's win was a franchise record for an MLS game in terms of goals scored with a second straight win. We're still a ways away from the playoffs, which start in a few months. They're in sixth place right now in the East and that would get them in if the playoffs started right now. But if they can fix their road woes — they're 1-7-2 on the road — I think they'll get in.”

Asked about the Panthers picking up quarterback Baker Mayfield, Wertz said, "He's a franchise quarterback; he was just hurt last year. I think he's a steal for Carolina. They only have to pay him $4.5 million. They gave up a conditional draft pick. It was going to be a fifth or fourth. I think it's a great move for the Panthers. And I know they don't want to trade Sam Darnold, but if he doesn't work out, you still can look at Matt Corral next year. I think he's a great pick for the Panthers."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

  • The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a strong offensive player in the NHL draft Friday.
  • The NBA is back for the summer league. How did the Hornets, especially rookie and former Duke star Mark Williams, look in the win over the LA Lakers in double overtime Sunday?
  • What happens to the ACC as the SEC and Big 10 add more teams?

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Sports Carolina PanthersCharlotte FCCharlotte Hornets
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn