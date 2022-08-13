Baker Mayfield to start at quarterback Saturday

In an effort to strengthen his case for the starting spot in the regular season, Baker Mayfield will take the opening snaps for the Panthers in the first preseason game on Saturday against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. at 1 p.m.

Sam Darnold will start the second series with backups PJ Walker and Matt Corral taking the rest of the snaps.

It will be an "ongoing process" until they choose a starter, according to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, and next week's joint practices with the Patriots will also be crucial.

"When we know, we know," Rhule told Panther.com's Darin Gantt. "If we knew for sure, we would say it and just move on with it. When we, we know. Every day brings new evidence. Every day brings new insights. But at the same time, they're both competitors. If one guy has a strong day, the next guy fights back the next day. I think it's been healthy for our team. It's been healthy for the staff. I think it's been done the right way. I'm pleased with where it's at."

Throughout camp, Mayfield and Darnold have alternated reps with the starters.