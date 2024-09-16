Carolina Panthers bench QB Bryce Young two weeks into new season
The Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young for Week 3 and replaced him with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. On Sunday, Young threw for a career low 84-yards and an interception in the Panthers' blowout loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. During a press conference, head coach Dave Canales said he felt confident to make the switch after watching the game film.
"This is our football team. This is trying to win on a weekly basis. And while it's my decision, I gather information from the people that are critical to making these kind of decisions. But this is something that I felt like gives us our chance to take a step forward in our play style, and to to be able to compete this week against a really good Raiders team," he said.
Canales repeatedly declined to say exactly what led him to make the switch, a day after saying Young was still the QB, or to say how long Dalton might start. The Panthers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road on Sunday.
Dave Canales speaks to the media. https://t.co/flWz6WFkXt— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 16, 2024