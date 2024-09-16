Carolina Panthers bench QB Bryce Young two weeks into new season

The Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young for Week 3 and replaced him with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. On Sunday, Young threw for a career low 84-yards and an interception in the Panthers' blowout loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. During a press conference, head coach Dave Canales said he felt confident to make the switch after watching the game film.

"This is our football team. This is trying to win on a weekly basis. And while it's my decision, I gather information from the people that are critical to making these kind of decisions. But this is something that I felt like gives us our chance to take a step forward in our play style, and to to be able to compete this week against a really good Raiders team," he said.

Canales repeatedly declined to say exactly what led him to make the switch, a day after saying Young was still the QB, or to say how long Dalton might start. The Panthers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road on Sunday.