In the NBA, the Charlotte Hornets have now lost 10 straight games after falling in Cleveland on Sunday night, 115-105. Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 24 points on his return from injury.

"Probably we did a, you know, good job on, you know, some things out there, but you know, still gotta control some of the troubles, and like I said, just going to the next game with better mindset," he said.

The team has lost 20 of its past 22 games.