The Carolina Panthers said on Wednesday that due to construction at the teams practice fields in uptown, they will not allow fans at this year’s and next year’s training camps. The Panthers said they will still host fans during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 2.

Update on Carolina Panthers 2025 Training Camphttps://t.co/DhXWMT5Cod — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 23, 2025