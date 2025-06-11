Carolina Panthers spar in minicamp

The Carolina Panthers continue mandatory minicamp Wednesday after some spirited on-field competition to open the sessions yesterday. Cornerback Jaycee Horn says he and quarterback Bryce Young have been trading friendly taunts to each other during the workouts.

"It helps it a lot. Help the days go by faster and make the team closer like, even though we're talking trash back and forth, it can make make us closer around the building, around meetings and stuff like that. So it's just all in fun, man. We're trying to get it, get as much work as we can to have fun while doing it," he said.

Minicamp continues through Thursday.