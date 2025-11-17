Johnson C. Smith wins first football championship in 56 years

Johnson C. Smith University has claimed its first football championship in 56 years. The Golden Bulls defeated two-time defending CIAA champion Virginia Union on Saturday, winning the conference title with a 45–21 victory.

Head coach Maurice Flowers, a JCSU alumnus, said the moment was meaningful not only for the team but for the university’s history.

“I always wanted to come back to my alma mater and build a winner,” Flowers said. “And to build a winner that is a CIAA champion — and now we’re gonna have a high seed in the playoffs. It’s gonna be the first playoff game in JCSU history that we’ll have on our campus, and so there’s so many firsts. But we aren’t done yet.”

JCSU will host Frostburg State University from Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Division II Championship tournament on Saturday — the first home playoff game in school history.