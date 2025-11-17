© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Johnson C. Smith wins first football championship in 56 years

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 17, 2025 at 10:17 AM EST

Johnson C. Smith University has claimed its first football championship in 56 years. The Golden Bulls defeated two-time defending CIAA champion Virginia Union on Saturday, winning the conference title with a 45–21 victory.

Head coach Maurice Flowers, a JCSU alumnus, said the moment was meaningful not only for the team but for the university’s history.

“I always wanted to come back to my alma mater and build a winner,” Flowers said. “And to build a winner that is a CIAA champion — and now we’re gonna have a high seed in the playoffs. It’s gonna be the first playoff game in JCSU history that we’ll have on our campus, and so there’s so many firsts. But we aren’t done yet.”

JCSU will host Frostburg State University from Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Division II Championship tournament on Saturday — the first home playoff game in school history.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain