NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC focuses on road performance as preseason continues

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 20, 2026 at 8:03 AM EST

As Charlotte FC enters its second week of training camp, players and coaches say improving results away from home will be a major focus heading into the new Major League Soccer season.

The Crown has reached the playoffs in each of the past two seasons but was eliminated in the first round both times. Team captain Ashley Westwood said closing that gap will require translating the team’s strong home performances at Bank of America Stadium to road matches.“

Adjusting little things on the road, seeing what we can do better as players, how we can adapt to that,” Westwood said. “I think that’ll be the biggest challenge, taking how we play at home on the road as well.”

Charlotte FC will host a preseason friendly against Charleston Battery on Saturday afternoon at Atrium Health Performance Park.

The team then heads to Florida on Friday, Jan. 30, for a five-day training trip. While in the Sunshine State, Charlotte is scheduled to face Sporting Kansas City in a preseason friendly on Saturday, Jan. 31.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
