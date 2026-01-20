Charlotte FC focuses on road performance as preseason continues

As Charlotte FC enters its second week of training camp, players and coaches say improving results away from home will be a major focus heading into the new Major League Soccer season.

The Crown has reached the playoffs in each of the past two seasons but was eliminated in the first round both times. Team captain Ashley Westwood said closing that gap will require translating the team’s strong home performances at Bank of America Stadium to road matches.“

Adjusting little things on the road, seeing what we can do better as players, how we can adapt to that,” Westwood said. “I think that’ll be the biggest challenge, taking how we play at home on the road as well.”

Charlotte FC will host a preseason friendly against Charleston Battery on Saturday afternoon at Atrium Health Performance Park.

The team then heads to Florida on Friday, Jan. 30, for a five-day training trip. While in the Sunshine State, Charlotte is scheduled to face Sporting Kansas City in a preseason friendly on Saturday, Jan. 31.