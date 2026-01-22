Hornets fall to Cavaliers after road trip, head back out west

The Charlotte Hornets dropped their first game back home after a successful West Coast road trip, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 94–87 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 24 points, but the Hornets struggled offensively down the stretch and couldn’t overcome Cleveland’s defense. Charlotte won two of three games on its recent road trip before returning to Spectrum Center for the loss.

Charlotte is set to return home Saturday night to take on the Washington Wizards.