Hornets win eighth straight, move into play-in position

The Charlotte Hornets hot streak continued Thursday night when they won their eighth game in a row, downing the Houston Rockets 109-99. It’s the first tie since 1999 the Hornets have won eight straight. Coach Charles Lee said after the game his team is enjoying the trend.

"Feels good, but we all understand there's still a lot more work to be done, but it's something that the fans should be happy about, they should be proud about. They should see the progress that this team is making, this organization is making, the fact that this group comes out every night and they want to compete and they want to compete for themselves and for the city, it's really cool to see," Lee said.

The Hornets have moved into 10th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings – the last play-in spot for the postseason.