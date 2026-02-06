© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets win eighth straight, move into play-in position

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 6, 2026 at 9:28 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets hot streak continued Thursday night when they won their eighth game in a row, downing the Houston Rockets 109-99. It’s the first tie since 1999 the Hornets have won eight straight. Coach Charles Lee said after the game his team is enjoying the trend.

"Feels good, but we all understand there's still a lot more work to be done, but it's something that the fans should be happy about, they should be proud about. They should see the progress that this team is making, this organization is making, the fact that this group comes out every night and they want to compete and they want to compete for themselves and for the city, it's really cool to see," Lee said.

The Hornets have moved into 10th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings – the last play-in spot for the postseason.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
