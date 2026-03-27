Hornets beat Knicks for fifth straight win, climb Eastern Conference standings

The Charlotte Hornets continued their climb up the playoff ladder Thursday night, defeating the New York Knicks 114-103.

New York entered the game third in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The win extends Charlotte’s winning streak to five games.

Rookie Kon Kneuppel led the Hornets with 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Kneuppel said the team is focused on daily improvement rather than the bigger playoff picture.

“You know, I think it’s just coming into the mentality of win the day and get better within each day,” Kneuppel said. “We’re not trying to look ahead. We’re not trying to dwell on the past and what happened yesterday or last game. I think that’s a good spot to be, mind-wise.”

The Hornets return to action Saturday, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. The 76ers are one of the teams Charlotte is chasing for playoff seeding, with nine games remaining in the regular season.