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NEWS BRIEFS

Chase Elliott wins at Martinsville for first victory of season

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 30, 2026 at 8:16 AM EDT

Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Sunday, earning his first victory of the season.

The win was also the first of the year for Concord-based Hendrick Motorsports, which now has 31 victories at the half-mile track.

Elliott said the timing of the win provided a boost heading into the series’ first off week.

“Just nice to kind of end this first stretch of the season going into the off week with the win,” Elliott said. “We still have a lot of room for improvement, but it’s a great way to cap off this first stretch and build a lot of momentum for the whole organization.”

The victory came 11 years to the day after Elliott made his first Cup Series start and moved him up to fourth in the standings.

Tyler Reddick continues to lead the overall standings with four wins this season.

The Cup Series takes the first of its two off weeks next weekend before returning to competition April 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain