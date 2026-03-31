South Carolina women advance to Final Four with win over TCU

The South Carolina women’s basketball team is the only program from the Carolinas still alive in the NCAA men’s or women’s Final Four.

The Gamecocks pulled away in the second half Monday night, March 30, defeating Texas Christian 78-52 to advance.

After the game, coach Dawn Staley said reaching the tournament’s final weekend never loses its significance, even with sustained success.

“Anytime you’re able to play on the third weekend of the NCAA tournament, it’s always special,” Staley said. “I think it’s our sixth in a row, but it really doesn’t feel like that because of the work it requires to get to this place. It’s a lot.”

South Carolina will face Connecticut on Friday, April 3, in Phoenix. UConn beat the Gamecocks in last year’s national championship game.