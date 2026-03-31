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NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina women advance to Final Four with win over TCU

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 31, 2026 at 8:17 AM EDT

The South Carolina women’s basketball team is the only program from the Carolinas still alive in the NCAA men’s or women’s Final Four.

The Gamecocks pulled away in the second half Monday night, March 30, defeating Texas Christian 78-52 to advance.

After the game, coach Dawn Staley said reaching the tournament’s final weekend never loses its significance, even with sustained success.

“Anytime you’re able to play on the third weekend of the NCAA tournament, it’s always special,” Staley said. “I think it’s our sixth in a row, but it really doesn’t feel like that because of the work it requires to get to this place. It’s a lot.”

South Carolina will face Connecticut on Friday, April 3, in Phoenix. UConn beat the Gamecocks in last year’s national championship game.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain