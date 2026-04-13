Hornets clinch play-in spot with road win over Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets closed the regular season Sunday night with a 110-96 road win over the New York Knicks, securing the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and a home play-in game.

Charlotte will host the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Spectrum Center. A win would keep the Hornets’ season alive.

After the game, coach Charles Lee said the team’s identity has resonated with the city and the region.

“This team has shown the city what we’re about — competing and being together,” Lee said. “I think that’s what Charlotte and the Carolinas are all about, too. We’ve put a product on the floor that they can be proud of. So let’s bring the noise.”

If the Hornets beat Miami, they would face the loser of the other Eastern Conference play-in game Friday night, with the winner advancing to a first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

The victory capped a historic turnaround for Charlotte. The Hornets won 25 more games than they did last season, the largest season-to-season improvement in franchise history.

Rookie Kon Knueppel finished the regular season with an NBA-best 273 made three-pointers — one more than teammate LaMelo Ball.