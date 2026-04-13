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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets clinch play-in spot with road win over Knicks

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 13, 2026 at 7:38 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets closed the regular season Sunday night with a 110-96 road win over the New York Knicks, securing the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and a home play-in game.

Charlotte will host the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Spectrum Center. A win would keep the Hornets’ season alive.

After the game, coach Charles Lee said the team’s identity has resonated with the city and the region.

“This team has shown the city what we’re about — competing and being together,” Lee said. “I think that’s what Charlotte and the Carolinas are all about, too. We’ve put a product on the floor that they can be proud of. So let’s bring the noise.”

If the Hornets beat Miami, they would face the loser of the other Eastern Conference play-in game Friday night, with the winner advancing to a first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

The victory capped a historic turnaround for Charlotte. The Hornets won 25 more games than they did last season, the largest season-to-season improvement in franchise history.

Rookie Kon Knueppel finished the regular season with an NBA-best 273 made three-pointers — one more than teammate LaMelo Ball.
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Sports Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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