Truist Championship tees off this week at Quail Hollow Club

The Truist Championship gets underway this week at Quail Hollow Club, drawing eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The field includes world No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, along with Cameron Young, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa.

Practice rounds begin Monday, May 4. The pro-am is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, and tournament play starts at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 7.

Gleneagles Road, between Quail Hollow Road and Park Road, is closed for the duration of the tournament.