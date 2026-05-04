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NEWS BRIEFS

Truist Championship tees off this week at Quail Hollow Club

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:03 AM EDT
The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.
Quail Hollow Club
The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

The Truist Championship gets underway this week at Quail Hollow Club, drawing eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The field includes world No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, along with Cameron Young, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa.

Practice rounds begin Monday, May 4. The pro-am is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, and tournament play starts at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 7.

Gleneagles Road, between Quail Hollow Road and Park Road, is closed for the duration of the tournament.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain