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Five things you shouldn’t miss at the Truist Championship this year

WFAE | By Palmer Magri
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
Quail Hollow Club during the 2026 Truist Championship.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Quail Hollow Club during the 2026 Truist Championship.

Walk the Green Mile

Walk the Green Mile, Quail Hollow’s demanding finishing stretch at holes 16, 17 and 18. It’s consistently one of the toughest three-hole runs on tour, with No. 18 ranking among the most difficult holes on the PGA Tour schedule in recent seasons.

Quail Hollow Club during the 2026 Truist Championship.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Fans walk the course to watch top golfers compete at the Truist Championship.

Explore all three fan zones

This year’s Truist Championship features three fan zones that are open to the public, each with a different style. The Park, located between holes 1 and 9, is the most family-friendly, with space to roam and a more relaxed atmosphere.

Closer to the action, the Green Mile Courtyard between holes 16 and 18 is the place to be for a big-finish atmosphere as groups battle through the closing stretch. Over by hole 13, the South End fan zone sits next to the water, offering a mix of golf views and a more laid‑back scene that nods to one of Charlotte’s most recognizable neighborhoods.

Use the PGA app to follow your favorites

Before you go, download the PGA app and get comfortable with it. This year, you can track groups in real time, follow live leaderboards and see exactly where your must‑watch pairings are on the course.

The app can also help you keep an eye on your favorite players throughout the day.

Big names competing this year are

  • Sepp Straka (defending champion)
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Cameron Young
  • Justin Rose
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Justin Thomas
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Jordan Spieth

Merchandise tent

This year’s merchandise tent features plenty of golf apparel along with other Truist Championship gear and souvenirs. You can choose from t-shirts, polos, Girl Tribe merchandise,'47 Brand Apparel, golf covers and glassware. With Mother's Day and Father's Day around the corner, get some shopping done while enjoying golf. Don't worry, there is plenty of Peter Millar to go around.

Prep before you leave the house

A little planning can make a long day at Quail Hollow much more comfortable. Make sure you bring sunglasses, good walking shoes and water.

It’s also smart to plan on spending more than you might anticipate, whether you’re grabbing food, drinks or an extra piece of merchandise you hadn’t planned on.

At the South End fan zone, prices range from $9 hotdogs, $10 waters, and $16 for a pulled pork sandwich from Noble Smoke BBQ. And if you want a mixed drink, expect it to be $20. There are lots of local food vendors this year, including Inizio (Green Mile Courtyard), Night Swim, Piedmont Pennies (Concessions), Sabor (South End), The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar (10/18 Fairway), and Two Scoops Ice Cream featuring the event’s signature flavor, Purple Parfection (The Park & South End).

With the basics covered before you leave the house, you can focus on the golf, the atmosphere and the experience instead of worrying about what you forgot.

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Palmer Magri
As WFAE's digital producer, Palmer Magri provides social media strategy and content while supporting newsroom storytelling across platforms. She holds a degree in journalism, previously served as managing editor of the Queens University News Service, and reported from the 2024 Olympics. She's passionate about local news, community-centered reporting, and clear, engaging storytelling — both visual and written.
See stories by Palmer Magri