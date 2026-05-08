Five things you shouldn’t miss at the Truist Championship this year

Walk the Green Mile

Walk the Green Mile, Quail Hollow’s demanding finishing stretch at holes 16, 17 and 18. It’s consistently one of the toughest three-hole runs on tour, with No. 18 ranking among the most difficult holes on the PGA Tour schedule in recent seasons.

Palmer Magri / WFAE Fans walk the course to watch top golfers compete at the Truist Championship.

Explore all three fan zones

This year’s Truist Championship features three fan zones that are open to the public, each with a different style. The Park, located between holes 1 and 9, is the most family-friendly, with space to roam and a more relaxed atmosphere.

Closer to the action, the Green Mile Courtyard between holes 16 and 18 is the place to be for a big-finish atmosphere as groups battle through the closing stretch. Over by hole 13, the South End fan zone sits next to the water, offering a mix of golf views and a more laid‑back scene that nods to one of Charlotte’s most recognizable neighborhoods.

Use the PGA app to follow your favorites

Before you go, download the PGA app and get comfortable with it. This year, you can track groups in real time, follow live leaderboards and see exactly where your must‑watch pairings are on the course.

The app can also help you keep an eye on your favorite players throughout the day.

Big names competing this year are

Sepp Straka (defending champion)

Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick

Cameron Young

Justin Rose

Tommy Fleetwood

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth

Merchandise tent

This year’s merchandise tent features plenty of golf apparel along with other Truist Championship gear and souvenirs. You can choose from t-shirts, polos, Girl Tribe merchandise,'47 Brand Apparel, golf covers and glassware. With Mother's Day and Father's Day around the corner, get some shopping done while enjoying golf. Don't worry, there is plenty of Peter Millar to go around.

Prep before you leave the house

A little planning can make a long day at Quail Hollow much more comfortable. Make sure you bring sunglasses, good walking shoes and water.

It’s also smart to plan on spending more than you might anticipate, whether you’re grabbing food, drinks or an extra piece of merchandise you hadn’t planned on.

At the South End fan zone, prices range from $9 hotdogs, $10 waters, and $16 for a pulled pork sandwich from Noble Smoke BBQ. And if you want a mixed drink, expect it to be $20. There are lots of local food vendors this year, including Inizio (Green Mile Courtyard), Night Swim, Piedmont Pennies (Concessions), Sabor (South End), The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar (10/18 Fairway), and Two Scoops Ice Cream featuring the event’s signature flavor, Purple Parfection (The Park & South End).

With the basics covered before you leave the house, you can focus on the golf, the atmosphere and the experience instead of worrying about what you forgot.