At least four of the Charlotte area's top banks have signed on to the Time To Vote initiative, pledging to give employees up to three hours of paid time off to vote in the election.
Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. cut 800 jobs across the company during the first three months of the year. That came as the sixth largest U.S. bank…
There's a lot of young tobacco and vape users who are angry right now. That’s because the Food and Drug Administration began to immediately enforce a ban…
Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. unveiled its new logo Monday. The new bank, which is a merger between BB&T and SunTrust banks, will now feature a…
A huge swath of homes in Dilworth is being sold to a medical affiliated company. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter reports the homes, about two…
The newly formed Truist Financial Corp. will buy Hearst Tower in uptown Charlotte for $455.5 million and rename the building Truist Center.The company – a…
The $66 billion merger between Winston-Salem’s BB&T and Atlanta’s SunTrust is set to be finalized this week. The new bank, to be called Truist, will be…
NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Tuesday approved the $66 billion merger between BB&T and SunTrust, clearing the…
More big change is in the works for Charlotte’s South End. Two companies announced last week they’re building a 23-story office tower. Lowe’s is also…