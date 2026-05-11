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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets land picks No. 14, 18 in NBA Draft after lottery

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:05 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets will have two top-20 picks in next month’s NBA Draft.

Charlotte already owned the No. 18 pick from an earlier trade with the Phoenix Suns. In the NBA Draft lottery held Sunday in Chicago, the Hornets were awarded the No. 14 pick. The team had a chance to land the top overall selection.

Jeff Peterson, the Hornets’ president of basketball operations, said having two first-round picks gives the franchise flexibility as it looks to continue rebuilding.

“It allows us to be flexible,” Peterson said. “It adds some optionality in terms of being able to trade up, trade back, you can move out. So it’s always good to have options in life. And again, even if we stay put, we’re confident that we’ll get two really good players there.”

The Hornets improved by 25 wins compared with the previous season and recently signed head coach Charles Lee to a contract extension.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23-24 in New York.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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