Hornets land picks No. 14, 18 in NBA Draft after lottery

The Charlotte Hornets will have two top-20 picks in next month’s NBA Draft.

Charlotte already owned the No. 18 pick from an earlier trade with the Phoenix Suns. In the NBA Draft lottery held Sunday in Chicago, the Hornets were awarded the No. 14 pick. The team had a chance to land the top overall selection.

Jeff Peterson, the Hornets’ president of basketball operations, said having two first-round picks gives the franchise flexibility as it looks to continue rebuilding.

“It allows us to be flexible,” Peterson said. “It adds some optionality in terms of being able to trade up, trade back, you can move out. So it’s always good to have options in life. And again, even if we stay put, we’re confident that we’ll get two really good players there.”

The Hornets improved by 25 wins compared with the previous season and recently signed head coach Charles Lee to a contract extension.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23-24 in New York.