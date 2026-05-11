Kristoffer Reitan wins Truist Championship for first PGA Tour victory

PGA Tour rookie Kristoffer Reitan won the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, securing his first victory on the tour.

The 28-year-old Norwegian finished two shots ahead of Rickie Fowler to claim the title. Reitan closed with a 64 on Sunday to seal the win.

After the victory, Reitan said he is still processing the moment as he prepares to shift his focus to the PGA Championship later this week in Pennsylvania.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do that,” Reitan said. “Obviously I’m going to be very, very happy and try to take this in a little bit and absorb that feeling and enjoy it. But at the same time, there’s plenty of work to be done, and it’s a great test for me to try to mentally get ready for next week and try to leave this behind a little bit.”

Reitan’s win comes after a challenging stretch earlier in his career. In 2022, he took nearly a year away from competitive golf while struggling with his game and even considered pursuing a career focused on YouTube golf content.