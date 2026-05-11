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NEWS BRIEFS

Kristoffer Reitan wins Truist Championship for first PGA Tour victory

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:08 AM EDT

PGA Tour rookie Kristoffer Reitan won the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, securing his first victory on the tour.

The 28-year-old Norwegian finished two shots ahead of Rickie Fowler to claim the title. Reitan closed with a 64 on Sunday to seal the win.

After the victory, Reitan said he is still processing the moment as he prepares to shift his focus to the PGA Championship later this week in Pennsylvania.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do that,” Reitan said. “Obviously I’m going to be very, very happy and try to take this in a little bit and absorb that feeling and enjoy it. But at the same time, there’s plenty of work to be done, and it’s a great test for me to try to mentally get ready for next week and try to leave this behind a little bit.”

Reitan’s win comes after a challenging stretch earlier in his career. In 2022, he took nearly a year away from competitive golf while struggling with his game and even considered pursuing a career focused on YouTube golf content.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain