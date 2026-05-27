Panthers OTAs resume with focus on leadership from Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers returned to the field this week for organized team activities, giving veterans a chance to reacclimate and rookies an opportunity to show coaches what they can do.

Following a rainy session Tuesday, head coach Dave Canales said quarterback Bryce Young challenged teammates to push through the conditions and avoid using weather as an excuse.

“You know, once the rain had passed, he was like, ‘Hey, let’s lock back in. We’ve got to come up with these balls,’” Canales said. “I think he said it in a little more colorful language than that. But I just love it. I love the fact that he’s taking ownership, and the guys see that and rally around that. It’s something they all appreciate.”

OTAs continue Wednesday and Friday, then resume next week.