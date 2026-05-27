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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers OTAs resume with focus on leadership from Bryce Young

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:07 AM EDT
Quarterback Bryce Young in 2023's training camp
Carolina Panthers
/
Myicha Drakeford
Quarterback Bryce Young in 2023's training camp

The Carolina Panthers returned to the field this week for organized team activities, giving veterans a chance to reacclimate and rookies an opportunity to show coaches what they can do.

Following a rainy session Tuesday, head coach Dave Canales said quarterback Bryce Young challenged teammates to push through the conditions and avoid using weather as an excuse.

“You know, once the rain had passed, he was like, ‘Hey, let’s lock back in. We’ve got to come up with these balls,’” Canales said. “I think he said it in a little more colorful language than that. But I just love it. I love the fact that he’s taking ownership, and the guys see that and rally around that. It’s something they all appreciate.”

OTAs continue Wednesday and Friday, then resume next week.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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